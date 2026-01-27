India-EU trade agreement: Key highlights from 'Mother of all deals'

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday finalised a major free trade agreement (FTA) at the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi. The trade deal, which is being called the 'mother of all deals', will strengthen economic and political ties between the world's second and fourth largest economies at a time of rising geopolitical tensions and global economic challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the free-trade deal accounts for 25 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and about one-third of global trade. The agreement is likely to come into force within a year. Here are the key features of the trade deal: