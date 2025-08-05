ONGC, RIL, HPCL: Nifty Oil & Gas slips 1%; check reasons, recommendations

The sell-off in the stocks came after US President Donald Trump on Monday stepped up pressure on New Delhi, threatening to “substantially” raise tariffs on inbound shipments from India over the purchase of a “massive” amount of Russian crude oil.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the US,” he wrote on Truth Social.

India imports a third of its total crude from Russia, making the country New Delhi’s largest crude supplier. India is also the second-largest buyer of Russian crude, after China. India imported about 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian oil from January to June this year, up 1 per cent from a year ago, according to news agency Reuters.