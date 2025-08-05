Aurobindo Pharma stock falls 2% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

Aurobindo Pharma: Shares of pharmaceutical major Aurobindo Pharma fell over 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,067.3 on Tuesday after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q1FY26).

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results Aurobindo Pharma’s net profit fell 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹824 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹918 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). The revenue from operations grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,868 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹7,567 crore a year ago. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) before R&D remained almost flat at ₹1,967 crore compared to ₹1,936 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin before R&D declined by 84 bps to 24.8 per cent in Q1FY26, from 25.6 per cent a year ago.

US formulations revenue marginally declined by 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,488 crore, while Europe formulations revenue increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,338 crore, and growth markets revenue increased by 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹772 crore. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch The company’s R&D expenditure for the quarter stood at ₹367 crore, accounting for 4.7 per cent of total revenues. In addition, the company received final approval for 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the quarter. Aurobindo Pharma dividend ALSO READ: Dividend stocks: Coal India, 18 others go ex-date on Aug 6; do you own any? Despite the muted earnings, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (400 per cent) and fixed August 8, 2025, as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or before August 21, 2025.