Overall positive market sentiments also pushed the pharma stocks higher. NSE Nifty50 was last seen trading at 24,072.6, up 174.65 points or 0.73 per cent. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

The brokerage estimates semaglutide could generate revenues of $175 million in FY27 and $165 million in FY28 for Dr Reddy's. Overall generic semaglutide volumes in Canada are pegged at approximately 10 million pens annually, potentially translating into a $30-40 million revenue opportunity for OneSource — a fill-finish partner for both Dr Reddy's and Apotex — as more players receive approval.