Sun Pharma rallies 6%, top gainer among Sensex stocks; here's why

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries share price

Why did Sun Pharma's stock price surge 6%?

ICICI Securities view on Sun Pharma

Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (Sun Pharma) rallied 6 per cent to ₹1,709.25 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the acquisition of Organon & Co.At 9:24 AM; the pharmaceutical stock was up 4.6 per cent at ₹1,694.45 and the top gainer among the 30-share BSE Sensex, which was up 0.6 per cent at 77,124.However, in the past month, Sun Pharma has underperformed the market by falling 5 per cent, compared to a 0.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock slipped 7 per cent, against a 9.5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.Sun Pharma have entered into a definitive agreement under which Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon for $14.00 per share in an all cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion. Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, in 2021. Organon has six manufacturing facilities across the European Union and emerging market.The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and Organon stockholder approval.The proposed acquisition of Organon is aligned with Sun Pharma's strategy of growing its Innovative Medicines business. The combined company becomes a stronger player in Established Brands /Branded Generics business. The deal also enables Sun Pharma's entry into biosimilars as a Top-10 global player. Organon’s portfolio, global footprint and strong stakeholder relationships shall complement Sun Pharma’s existing strengths and enhance long-term value creation, Sun Pharma said in a press release.The transaction values the target at 1.9x CY26E sales and 6x CY26E EBITDA, with management guiding for a largely flattish CY26 outlook. Organon continues to face competitive pressures across its key segments, raising concerns on growth visibility. Sun Pharma will assume $8.6 billion of debt, taking pro-forma Net Debt/EBITDA to 2.3x. Post-acquisition, combined revenues are estimated at $12.4 billion, with the innovative portfolio contributing 27 per cent.Prima facie, the acquisition appears strategically challenging, with execution risks and limited near-term growth levers. The only bright side, perhaps would be a better margins profile. Further clarity on synergies and capital allocation is awaited in the upcoming call, ICICI Securities said in a note.