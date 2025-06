Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

The Nifty today witnessed a session marked by massive intraday volatility, ultimately settling with a modest gain. From a technical standpoint, the Nifty failed to decisively surpass the 25,200 resistance on a closing basis, which indicates the continuation of its consolidation trend. The levels of 24,733 will continue to serve as strong support, while 25,200 will remain a key resistance for the Nifty in the short term.