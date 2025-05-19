Monday, May 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chambal Fertilisers stock dips 17% from new high; time to buy, hold, sell?

Chambal Fertilisers stock dips 17% from new high; time to buy, hold, sell?

Technical chart suggests that Chambal Fertilisers share price could test a key trend line support which the stock has been holding above since November 2023; check key levels here

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

The share price of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has declined by nearly 17 per cent from its record high of ₹742.20 hit on May 6, 2025. In recent trading sessions, the stock has been trading with a negative bias for the last six trading sessions.  In the May month thus far, the stock has shed 9.3 per cent, after four straight months of gain. The stock, however, still holds a 26.3 per cent gain for the calendar year 2025. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained close to 6 per cent.  On Monday, the stock was seen trading with a loss of 1.2 per cent at ₹625 levels, in an otherwise subdued market.  Recently, the company announced its March quarter results, wherein Chambal Fertilisers posted 34.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹130.36 crore. Its net sales, however, were down 7.4 per cent YoY at ₹2,448.73 crore.  Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today  Against this background, what should be your trading strategy in Chambal Fertilisers stock? Here's a technical guide. 

Chambal Fertilisers

  Current Price: ₹625  Downside Risk: 10.2%  Support: ₹588  Resistance: ₹628; ₹637  Amid the recent fall, Chambal Fertilisers stock has slipped below its short-term moving averages - both - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA. Further, the stock is seen trading marginally below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands, which stands at ₹628. This implies that the near-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock sustains below the same. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the downside, the stock seems on course to test its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands at ₹588. This implies a downside risk of 5.9 per cent from present levels. The 20-WMA is a key support for Chambal Fertilisers as the stock has broadly managed to hold above this key moving average since November 2024  ALSO READ | This defence stock, 2 smallcaps flag bullish signal on charts; details here   In case, this support breaks, the stock may seek support around ₹561 levels. This is where the Weekly Super Trend line hovers. Chambal Fertilisers stock is seen respecting this key technical indicator since the breakout in November 2023.  For the sentiment to turn favourable at the counter, the stock will need to cross and trade consistently above ₹637 levels.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

