Niraj Cement shares rally 10% on an order win worth ₹220.14-crore

Shares of Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd. rose 10 per cent on Tuesday after it bagged a work order worth ₹220.14 crore from NHIDCL for the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulder for the Kohima Bypass in Nagaland.

The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 10 per cent during the day to ₹39.12 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹37.2 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:02 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day decline and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 48 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Niraj Cement has a total market capitalisation of ₹223.02 crore.

Niraj Cement order win Niraj Cement Structurals secured a work order worth ₹220.14 crore, including GST, from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL). The contract involves the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders on the Kohima Bypass, connecting NH-39 (New NH-02), NH-150 (New NH-02), NH-61 (New NH-29) and NH-39 (New NH-02). The project spans Design Km 21 to Design Km 32.268, covering a length of 11.268 km. The work falls under the Special Accelerated Road Development Programme for the North Eastern States (SARDP-NE) and will be executed on an EPC basis. The project is to be completed within 24 months, the company said in a statement.