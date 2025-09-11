The IT bellwether last conducted a share buyback in December 2022, repurchasing over 60 million shares through the open market. In June 2021, it bought back more than 55 million shares. Earlier, the company carried buyback in 2019 for over 110 million shares, and another in 2017 involving more than 113 million shares.

During the 2017 and 2021 buybacks, Infosys shares slipped as much as 5.8 per cent in the five sessions and one month after board approval, data compiled by Business Standard shows. However, they rebounded over the medium term, with the stock gaining 9 per cent over six months in 2017 and 22 per cent in 2021.

In contrast, the 2019 and 2022 buybacks delivered gains both in the short and long term. In 2019, the stock rose 7.7 per cent in five days and 11.4 per cent in a month. Similarly, in 2022, it advanced 5.9 per cent in five days and 10.6 per cent in a month. When compared with its competitors, the stock has not shown major divergence over both the long and short term during the same time period. Infosys Share buyback history ALSO READ | Infosys share buyback: Stock down 21% in 2025; can the move revive sentiment? The tech major utilised ₹13,000 crore (the highest so far) for its buyback back in 2017, via tender offer, repurchasing 113 million shares at an average price of ₹1,150 per share. In 2019, Infosys spent ₹8,260 crore to purchase 110.5 million shares for ₹747 per share in the open market. Similarly, in 2021 and 2022, the tech giant bought shares worth ₹9,200 crore (55.8 million shares) and ₹9,300 crore (60.4 million shares), respectively.

Cumulatively, Infosys has spent ₹39,760 crore for buybacks, repurchasing a total of 339.7 million shares at an average price of ₹1,271.25 per share. Infosys Stock surges ahead of 2025 buyback approval Since the announcement that the board will consider a buyback proposal on September 8, the stock has rallied over 7 per cent, driving the rally in the broader IT pack. From its low of ₹1,428.3 on September 8, the stock rallied as high as ₹1,534.9 per share on September 10. Infosys said its board will consider a share buyback proposal at its meeting on September 11, 2025 . The outcome will be disclosed to stock exchanges after the meeting.