Home / Markets / News / Nuvama Wealth, DCM Shriram, 2 others to remain in focus ahead of ex-date

DCM Shriram Industries will trade ex-date for the spin-off, Hilton Metal Forging for the rights issue, Nuvama Wealth Management for the stock split, and Ram Ratna Wires for the bonus issue

markets, trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 8:24 AM IST
Shares of DCM Shriram Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Hilton Metal Forging, and Ram Ratna Wires are set to remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-date on Friday, December 26, following their respective corporate actions including a spin-off, rights issue, bonus issue, and stock split.
 
Notably, the markets will remain closed tomorrow, December 25, on account of the Christmas holiday.
 
According to BSE data, DCM Shriram Industries will trade ex-date for the spin-off, Hilton Metal Forging for the rights issue, Nuvama Wealth Management for the stock split, and Ram Ratna Wires for the bonus issue.

DCM Shriram Industries spin-off

DCM Shriram Industries has informed the exchanges that it is demerging its Chemical and Rayon businesses into two new companies. DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Limited (DSFCL) will take over the Chemical business, and DCM Shriram International Limited (DSIL) will take over the Rayon business. The original company, DCMSR, will continue to operate its Sugar, power, and alcohol businesses. Under the demerger scheme, shareholders of DCMSR will receive shares in the new companies in a 1:1:1 ratio. This means that for every one share held in DCMSR, shareholders will receive one share in DSFCL and one share in DSIL. 

Nuvama Wealth Management stock-split

Nuvama Wealth Management has announced that its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. One equity share of ₹10 each will be subdivided into five shares of ₹2 each. The record date to determine eligible shareholders for the stock split is December 26, 2025.
 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
DCM Shriram Industries Dec 26, 2025 Spin Off Dec 26, 2025
Hilton Metal Forging Dec 26, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares Dec 26, 2025
Nuvama Wealth Management Dec 26, 2025 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- Dec 26, 2025
Ram Ratna Wires Dec 26, 2025 Bonus issue 1:1 Dec 26, 2025

Ram Ratna Wires bonus sssue

Ram Ratna Wires has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1. This means one fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 will be issued for every one share held by shareholders on the record date, which is December 26, 2025.
 

Hilton Metal Forging rights issue

Hilton Metal Forging has announced a rights issue of 1,12,96,551 equity shares at ₹28.32 per rights equity share, aggregating to approximately ₹31.99 crore. The rights issue ratio is 14:29, meaning 14 rights shares will be issued for every 29 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible shareholders, with the right to renounce. According to the exchange filing, the rights issue opens on January 5, 2026, and will close on January 11, 2026.

Topics :Buzzing stocksBonus payoutsrights issueStock SplitDCM Shriram Industries

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

