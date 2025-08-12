Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

The company had a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year (FY24)

Nykaa, beauty care products

Shares of Nykaa settled 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 204.95 apiece on the BSE. | Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, on Tuesday reported a 79 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.47 crore for the three months ended June 2025.

The company had a net profit of Rs 13.64 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year (FY24).

Its total income increased to Rs 2,164.27 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,753.44 crore in the April-June quarter of FY24, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing. 

The company's beauty vertical posted a revenue of Rs 1,975.37 crore, and the fashion segment generated Rs 170.83 crore in revenues.

 

Shares of Nykaa settled 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 204.95 apiece on the BSE. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Net profit rises 7% to ₹324 cr on higher revenues

Hindalco

Hindalco Q1 result: Profit up 30% at ₹4,004 cr on cost control, efficiency

Hindalco

Hindalco Q1 profit jumps 30% to ₹4,004 cr on aluminium, Novelis boost

q1 results, company quarter 1

Muthoot Microfin Q1 results: Profit drops 95% to ₹6 cr on rising NPAs

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 results: Profit up 3% at ₹1466.8 cr, revenue rises 6%

Topics : Nykaa Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon