Ola Electric Mobility shares slip 6% as SoftBank trims over 2% stake

Ola Electric Mobility shares declined 6 per cent on Friday and logged an intra-day low at ₹60.7 per share on BSE. At 10:27 AM, on BSE, Ola Electric Mobility’s share price was trading 5.25 per cent lower at ₹61.2 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 80,454.27.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹26,998.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹123.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹39.58.

Why were Ola Electric shares falling?

The selling pressure on the counter can be attributed to Japanese investment giant SoftBank offloaded 2.15 per cent of its stake in Ola Electric Mobility through open market transactions, bringing its total stake down to 15.68 per cent, according to regulatory filing.

SoftBank's investment arm SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC disposed of an aggregate of 94.94 million shares in a series of disposals untaken between July 15 and September 2. It, however, still holds 691.6 million shares in Ola Electric , making it the second largest shareholder in the company after founder Bhavish Aggarwal. While the Japanese investor was offloading its stake in Ola, the company's stock surged over 55 per cent in the past month. The rally, backed by strong trading volumes, was driven by positive technical indicators and the recent approval of its Gen 3 scooter portfolio under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

As of June quarter, promoters held 36.78 per cent stake in the company with 30.02 per cent stake with Bhavish Aggarwal. That apart, Ani Technologies Private Limited and Indus Trust (through its trustee Ankush Aggarwal) held 3.64 per cent and 3.12 per cent stake. Ola Electric Q1 results Ola Electric Mobility reported a wider net loss for the April–June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26) as revenues took a sharp hit. The company posted a consolidated loss of ₹428 crore, up 23 per cent from ₹347 crore in the year-ago period.