Netweb’s market price has more-than-doubled or zoomed 116 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,278.85 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,060 on December 17, 2024.

What's driving the Netweb stock price?

Netweb is a leading Indian origin, owned, and controlled OEM specializing in High-end Computing Solutions (HCS). The company designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, private cloud and HCI platforms, high-performance storage, and data center servers.

Netweb on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, said it secured an order worth ₹1,734 crore. This strategic win is of national importance, aimed at strengthening India’s AI compute capabilities and advancing the country’s ambitions for a Sovereign AI System under the IndiaAI Mission.

The order will leverage Netweb’s latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. Execution is scheduled between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27, the company said in an exchange filing.