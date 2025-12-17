Home / Markets / News / Rupee jumps the most in over three-years on RBI support; trades at 90.33/$

Rupee jumps the most in over three-years on RBI support; trades at 90.33/$

The Indian currency strengthened past 90-per-dollar mark in Wednesday's session as the central bank curbed excess volatility

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve
USD vs INR Today (Image: Bloomberg)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
 
The rupee recorded its best intra-day gain against the US dollar since November 2022 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in to restrict runaway depreciation, according to forex traders. In the previous session, the rupee had hit a fresh low at 91.08 against the greenback.
 
The Indian unit strengthened past the 90-per-US dollar mark briefly as it jumped 1 rupee 6 paise to 89.97 from Tuesday's close of 91.03 against the greenback. As of 12:20 p.m., the rupee was trading at 90.33 against the US dollar.
 
The rupee saw a sharp intra-day recovery against the US dollar, strengthening from levels near 91.07 to around 90.00, aided by timely intervention from the RBI. The central bank stepped in to curb excessive volatility and prevent a disorderly move, signalling its discomfort with rapid depreciation beyond recent ranges, said Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO, IFA Global and Billionz.
 
The rupee was the top gainer against the US dollar among Asian currencies. It rose 1.17 per cent to the day's high and marked the best intra-day gain since Nov 10, 2022, according to data on Bloomberg.
 
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.30 per cent to 98.44 on concerns over the US Federal Reserve's rate cut outlook. However, the index could not recover much from its two-month low level. 
 
"Stronger November payroll print was offset by sharp downward revisions to October jobs data and a rise in unemployment to 4.6 per cent, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will stay on hold in January," said Ritesh Bhanshali, deputy CEO, Mecklai Financial Services Ltd.
 
The rupee has been under pressure since November because of external volatility. In the previous session, it hit a record low of 91.08 a dollar as foreign fund outflow amid expectation of a delay in the US-India trade deal weighed. Moreover, the RBI conducted a three-year dollar/rupee buy-sell swap on Tuesday which further weighed on the Indian unit.
 
The Indian currency has been the worst performer against the greenback among other Asia currencies so far in this year.  
 
The USDINR pair continues to move higher, staying comfortably above the 20- and 100-day averages, which keeps the trend bullish. Strength remains intact, though relative strength near overbought levels hints at a brief consolidation or shallow dip. Support is placed around 90.50 and 89.80, while the next resistance zone is near 91.20 to 91.50, keeping the overall outlook positive, Bhanshali said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; Nifty below 25,850; SMIDs slip; PSU Bk, IT shares gain

Blue Cloud shares rise 4% on BSNL 5G FWA empanelment in Maharashtra, Goa

Motilal Oswal retains Buy on Vishal Mega Mart, sees 25% upside; here's why

Morgan Stanley sees re-rating for RIL; raises target, retains 'Overweight'

EPACK Durable up 27% in 2 days on huge volumes; What's driving the rally?

Topics :Rupeeforex marketRupee vs dollarcurrency marketIndian rupee

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story