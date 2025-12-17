Rupee jumps the most in over three-years on RBI support; trades at 90.33/$

The Indian unit strengthened past the 90-per-US dollar mark briefly as it jumped 1 rupee 6 paise to 89.97 from Tuesday's close of 91.03 against the greenback. As of 12:20 p.m., the rupee was trading at 90.33 against the US dollar.

The rupee was the top gainer against the US dollar among Asian currencies. It rose 1.17 per cent to the day's high and marked the best intra-day gain since Nov 10, 2022, according to data on Bloomberg.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.30 per cent to 98.44 on concerns over the US Federal Reserve's rate cut outlook. However, the index could not recover much from its two-month low level.

"Stronger November payroll print was offset by sharp downward revisions to October jobs data and a rise in unemployment to 4.6 per cent, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will stay on hold in January," said Ritesh Bhanshali, deputy CEO, Mecklai Financial Services Ltd.