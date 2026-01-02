Olectra Greentech gains 6% as operations begin at Hyderabad EV facility

Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd. rose over 6 per cent on Friday after the company set December 31, 2025, as the commercial operation date (COD) for its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The company's stock rose as much as 6.18 per cent during the day to ₹1,274.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 24 last year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.4 per cent higher at ₹1,266 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:19 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 3.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 12 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Olectra Greentech has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,330.68 crore.

Olectra Greentech COD for its greenfield electric vehicle plant Olectra Greentech informed that it has declared December 31, 2025, as the commercial operation date (COD) for its greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Seetharampur, Hyderabad, Telangana. The facility has an annual per-shift production capacity of 2,500 buses, representing 50 per cent of the planned per-shift capacity of 5,000 buses per annum. The company said the COD declaration has been communicated to its lender, State Bank of India. Electric vehicle maker reported a 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹49.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with Rs 47.65 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to ₹657 crore in the September quarter from ₹524 crore a year earlier.