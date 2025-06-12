Oil marketing companies (OMCs)--Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)--shares fell up to 4.8 per cent, in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The selling pressure came a day after oil prices rose 4 per cent on heightened tensions in the Middle East.

At 10:50 AM, HPCL shares were down 4.74 per cent at ₹395.05 per share, BPCl shares 3.19 per cent at ₹323.25 per share, and IOCL shares 1.48 per cent at ₹143 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.35 per cent at 82,227.21.

How does the rise in crude oil prices affect OMCs?

Crude oil is the primary raw material for OMCs, which are involved in the distribution and sale of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil. Thus, a rise in crude oil prices increases the input cost of OMCs.

ALSO READ: Center slashes basic custom duty on crude edible oils to 10%; Aims to reduce retail prices It also takes a toll on OMCs' margin, if retail price hikes are delayed or capped due to political or public concerns. Why did Brent crude oil shoot up 4 per cent? On Wednesday, crude oil prices jumped 4 per cent to $69.77/bbl, after reportedly, US President Donald Trump said America was moving personnel because the Middle East "could be a dangerous place". Trump also stated that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Iran has said its nuclear activity is peaceful. Rising tensions with Iran have heightened concerns over potential disruptions to the oil supply.