ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Zomato may have to compromise on the margins whenever ONDC scales up. Its valuation multiples may see up to 15 per cent correction, analysts said

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Zomato shares may  see limited upside in the near-term amid news-flow around government-backed ONDC expanding its footprint in the delivery market, believe analysts.
Zomato shares have dropped 5 per cent in two days, till May 10, but were up 2 per cent in today’s intra-day trade on the BSE. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 10:30 AM.
"Food delivery orders are being placed increasingly through ONDC. So, it could emerge as a strong competitor to Swiggy and Zomato. That said, it may be too early to predict anything, and thus, the stock may remain subdued," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

First Published: May 11 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

