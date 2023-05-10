close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ONDC faces weakening growth online, snags likely to hit expansion

The executives, who closely monitor ONDC's ecommerce integrations, reported that order returns and rejections for online purchases made through ONDC partners have been high

BS Web Team New Delhi
ONDC

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is yet to gain any significant traction for online orders, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said.
Electronics, fashion items, smartphones, and others are widely regarded as the primary drivers of online sales across marketplaces. While ONDC as a network has grown to around 20,000 daily orders from around 1,000 in March, 97-98 per cent of the orders have been for hyperlocal deliveries of food and grocery deliveries, said the report.

Thampy Koshy, chief executive officer of ONDC, stated that the network, which began in December 2021 with groceries and food, has only recently added more categories and merchants.
When asked about the network's customer traction, Koshy said, "Now that the other domains have been enabled, we expect them to pick up in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, a number of network users pointed out issues with the system, which was initially introduced to challenge the dominance of existing players like Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart.
"The ONDC network encounters obstacles as it is expanding its presence across the nation- from sellers not updating inventory listings and payment reconciliation issues to delivery frauds and logistical hiccups," said ecommerce executives with knowledge of the matter.

Also Read

Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know

Suneil Shetty backed zero fee food delivery app Waayu launches in Mumbai

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Domino's launches 20-minute deliveries across as many zones in India

ED searches may tarnish Manappuram's business prospects: Fitch report

IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP

NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP


The executives, who closely monitor ONDC's ecommerce integrations, reported that order returns and rejections for online purchases made through ONDC partners have been high in recent weeks.
Another executive in the ecommerce sector claimed that "sellers have not been prompt in resolving customer queries, even while testing in closed user groups."

Ecommerce sellers, on the other hand, stated that merchants had yet to track their listings and inventory situation on the ONDC network as sales were still low compared to food or grocery.
Topics : ecommerce online food delivery Online grocery BS Web Reports

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Search at Manappuram shows corporate governance challenges in India: Fitch

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

IT firms hired more women in 2022-23, 6.5% growth registered: Survey

IT job women hiring
2 min read

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

Go First
2 min read

Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore

Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit grows 43% to over Rs 15 crore
1 min read

NCLT admits Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency, appoints IRP

Go First
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

raymond q4 result
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon