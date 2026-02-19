ONGC, Oil India rally up to 4%; BPCL, HPCL, IOCL fall 3%; here's why

Shares of state-owned upstream companies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India rallied up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise tepid market.

Choice Institutional Equities view on Crude Oil

Brent price closed above $70/bl as geopolitical tensions intensified. Iranian forces conducted military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, the US deployed a second aircraft carrier to the region, while negotiators from Washington and Tehran are set to meet again in two weeks to work toward finalizing a deal. Russia’s share in overall oil import by India shrank to 21.1 per cent, lowest since October 2022. Middle East accounted for 55 per cent while Latin America accounted for 10 per cent.

According to Choice Institutional Equities, oil markets continue to bake in about $6-8/b of geopolitical risk premium in the current prices. If tensions de-escalate or diplomatic progress occurs, the risk premium could unwind, pulling prices down. However, an escalation may lead to further spikes in oil prices from the current levels. For prices to stay elevated, there needs to be a permanent disruption to supply, which is not yet the case, the brokerage firm said.