Paradeep Parivahan IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 64%, GMP nil

Paradeep Parivahan IPO subscription status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of port service provider Paradeep Parivahan is set to conclude today, March 19, 2025. The public offering, which opened for subscription on March 17, has received a muted response from investors, with the issue being subscribed merely 64 per cent by around 12:54 PM today.

The public issue was subscribed 80 per cent in the retail category. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 52 per cent, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was subscribed 45 per cent.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO price band, lot size

Paradeep Parivahan aims to raise Rs 45 crore through the issuance of 4.57 million fresh equity shares. The company has set the band for the public offering at Rs 93-98 per share, and a lot size of 1,200 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of Rs 1,17,600 to bid for one lot of 1,200 shares. For High net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum lot size is two lots (2,400 shares), amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,35,200.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO GMP

Also Read

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Paradeep Parivahan were trading flat at Rs 98 per share, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Paradeep Parivahan IPO remains nil.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment date, listing date

As the SME offering closes today, the basis of allotment of the company’s shares is likely to get finalised on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Paradeep Parivahan shares will be credited into the demat account of the successful allottees by Friday, March 21, 2025.

Paradeep Parivahan shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME tentatively on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilize around Rs 35 crore from the issue proceeds to meet its working capital requirements, with the remaining funds allocated for general corporate purposes. However, the amount used for general corporate purposes will not exceed 25% of the gross proceeds.

Paradeep Parivahan lead managers and registrar

Share India Capital Services is the lead manager for the public issue, while Bigshare Services serves as the registrar.

About Paradeep Parivahan

Incorporated in November 2000, Paradeep Parivahan is a port service provider based in Paradip Port in Odisha, India. The company specialises primarily in logistics, including cargo handling, port operations, and intra-port transportation. It is a complete third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, offering end-to-end solutions in the logistics and supply chain domain. This includes multimodal transport operations (MTO), owning and operating container, sea, and road transportation, warehousing, customs clearance services, and handling of project cargo.