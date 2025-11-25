GEE Ltd shares hit a 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at ₹93.34 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company signed a development agreement for the transfer of development rights of its leasehold land situated in Thane, Maharashtra.

At 10:14 AM, GEE’s share price was trading 7.9 per cent higher at ₹91.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 85,040.34.

“GEE Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers in the welding consumables industry, today announced that it has entered into a Development Agreement for the transfer of development rights of its leasehold land situated at Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane, Maharashtra, India,” the filing read.

"GEE Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers in the welding consumables industry, today announced that it has entered into a Development Agreement for the transfer of development rights of its leasehold land situated at Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane, Maharashtra, India," the filing read.

The development pertains to a land parcel measuring 13,391 sq. mtrs., earmarked for a modern commercial development. Under the arrangement, GEE expects to receive approximately 2,90,000 sq. ft. of RERA-registered constructed area as its share with revenue potential of upwards of ₹400 crore during the lifecycle of the project. The agreement has been executed among GEE and land owner Fen-kin Infinity LLP. "This development unlocks value from our land asset in Thane. The planned commercial development is expected to generate revenue exceeding Rs. 400 crores over its lifecycle, meaningfully enhancing long-term value creation for our stakeholders. The manufacturing facility at the existing location will be shifted to Bhiwandi-Kalyan, where the company's other manufacturing setup is also present," said Umesh Agarwal, managing director, GEE Ltd.