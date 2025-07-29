Home / Markets / News / PNC Infratech shares advance 5% on winning ₹2,956-crore order; Details

PNC Infratech shares advance 5% on winning ₹2,956-crore order; Details

PNC Infratech shares gained 5.4 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹314.85 per share, after the company bagged ₹2,956.66 crore order

Jul 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
PNC Infratech shares gained 5.4 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹314.85 per share. At 11:21 AM, PNC Infratech share price was trading 3.02 per cent higher at ₹307.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex slipped 0.05 per cent to 80,849.19. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,887.3 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹529.8 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹235.7.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What led to rally in PNC Infratech shares?

The stock gained after the company emerged as an L1 Bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields. The project is worth ₹2956.66 crore and has to be executed within five years. 
 
Under the contract, PNC Infratech will be hiring heavy mining equipment (HEMM) for overburden removal and coal extraction using surface miners, along with loading and transporting the coal to various locations at the Gevra OCP Expansion Project in Chhattisgarh. 
 
"We hereby inform you that our company has emerged Ll (First Lowest) Bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for "Handling, Transport and Other Mining Services - Hiring of HEMM for OB Removal and Coal Extraction by Surface Miner and Loading and Transportation of Extracted Coal to different destinations at Gevra OCP Expansion Project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the filing read.   ALSO READ | Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

About PNC Infratech 

PNC Infratech is an infrastructure development and construction company in India. The company specialises in executing large-scale projects across highways, bridges, airports, power transmission, water supply, and urban infrastructure. Known for its strong execution capabilities, PNC Infratech has delivered several landmark projects, including sections of the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and airport runway expansions at Varanasi and Allahabad. 
 
The company undertakes Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects, ensuring a diversified portfolio that spans road construction, urban development, and water management under initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission. With a robust order book driven by contracts from agencies like NHAI and state governments, PNC Infratech is a key contributor to India’s infrastructure growth. 
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

