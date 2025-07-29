PNC Infratech shares advance 5% on winning ₹2,956-crore order; Details

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,887.3 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹529.8 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹235.7.

The stock gained after the company emerged as an L1 Bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields. The project is worth ₹2956.66 crore and has to be executed within five years.

"We hereby inform you that our company has emerged Ll (First Lowest) Bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for "Handling, Transport and Other Mining Services - Hiring of HEMM for OB Removal and Coal Extraction by Surface Miner and Loading and Transportation of Extracted Coal to different destinations at Gevra OCP Expansion Project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the filing read.

Under the contract, PNC Infratech will be hiring heavy mining equipment (HEMM) for overburden removal and coal extraction using surface miners, along with loading and transporting the coal to various locations at the Gevra OCP Expansion Project in Chhattisgarh.

About PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech is an infrastructure development and construction company in India. The company specialises in executing large-scale projects across highways, bridges, airports, power transmission, water supply, and urban infrastructure. Known for its strong execution capabilities, PNC Infratech has delivered several landmark projects, including sections of the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, and airport runway expansions at Varanasi and Allahabad.

The company undertakes Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects, ensuring a diversified portfolio that spans road construction, urban development, and water management under initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission. With a robust order book driven by contracts from agencies like NHAI and state governments, PNC Infratech is a key contributor to India’s infrastructure growth.