Go Digit General Insurance share price today: Shares of insurance players, Go Digit General Insurance, climbed 8.9 per cent on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹374.75.

At 10:15 AM, Go Digit General Insurance shares were trading at ₹362.15, up by 5.28 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading in red, quoting 24,662.40 level, down by 18 points or 0.07 per cent. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,381.12 crore. At the time of writing this report, around 8.8 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26). The insurance company experienced a double-digit rise of 36.6 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹138 crore, as against ₹101 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. During the quarter, the company's gross written premium was recorded at ₹2,982 crore as compared to ₹2,660 crore recorded in Q1FY25, marking a growth of 12.1 per cent.

As of June 30, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹20,861 crore, indicating a rise of 17.4 per cent from ₹17,773 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. That apart, Go Digit's solvency ratio during the quarter under review was 2.27x as against 2.24x recorded in the last quarter (Q4FY25). This figure is higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x, the company stated in its regulatory filing. Go Digit General Insurance share price trends So far this calendar year, Go Digit General Insurance shares have experienced a single-digit rise of 8.1 per cent. However, in the last three-month period, the shares of the company have surged over 20 per cent. So far in July, the stock has remained largely flat, up by just over 1 per cent.

Brokerage View- Emkay Global Emkay Global pointed out that the company’s selective and opportunistic growth approach might limit its ability to deliver the high growth needed to justify its current premium valuation. "To reflect the Q1 developments, we tweak our FY26-28 estimates which results in broadly unchanged combined operating ratio (CoR) and increase of 3-6 per cent in PAT led by higher investment income. Given the challenging environment, we see the company’s selective and opportunistic growth strategy causing limitations in delivering superior growth and profitability that can justify the premium valuation at which the stock currently trades," the brokerage firm said in its report while reiterating its 'Sell' on the stock alongside a revised target price of ₹290 (from ₹270 earlier).

