Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

Shares of the company snapped two consecutive days of decline and currently trade at 4.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 13.8 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Waaree Energies has a total market capitalisation of ₹93,400.08 crore.

Waaree Energies Q1 results

The company posted a 93 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹773 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of ₹401.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The jump in the bottom line came mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total revenues rose to ₹4,597.18 crore in the quarter from ₹3,496.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company said it achieved the highest quarterly module production of 2.3 GW in the first quarter of FY26, driven by a strong operational focus, and cell production continues to ramp up.