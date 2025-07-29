Home / Markets / News / Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

Waaree Energies shares rose 6 per cent after it reported a 93 per cent rise in its net profit during the June quarter

stock market trading
Waaree Energies share rose nearly 6 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Waaree Energies rose nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a nearly 93 per cent rise in its net profit during the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). 
 
The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 5.76 per cent during the day to ₹3,291 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 30 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.7 per cent higher at ₹3,260 apiece, compared to a 0.2 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:50 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped two consecutive days of decline and currently trade at 4.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 13.8 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Waaree Energies has a total market capitalisation of ₹93,400.08 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Waaree Energies Q1 results 

The company posted a 93 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹773 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of ₹401.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 
 
The jump in the bottom line came mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total revenues rose to ₹4,597.18 crore in the quarter from ₹3,496.41 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
The company said it achieved the highest quarterly module production of 2.3 GW in the first quarter of FY26, driven by a strong operational focus, and cell production continues to ramp up.
 
"On the demand side, we have a robust order book of ₹49,000 crore and a global pipeline of 100+ GW, reflecting positive market sentiments across key geographies," Amit Paithankar, whole-time director and chief executive officer at Waaree Energies, said. "This quarter, Waaree achieved its highest-ever production of modules at 2.3 GW, underscoring the success of our efforts to improve production efficiency." 

Waaree Energies approves additional capex

The firm's board approved an additional capital expenditure (capex) of ₹2,754 crore for the expansion of cell capacity by 4 Gigawatt (Gw) in Gujarat and Ingot-wafer by 4 Gw in Maharashtra. The capex will be spread over FY 2026-27 and will be financed through a combination of internal accruals and borrowed capital.

About Waaree Energies

Established in 1990, Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 15 gigawatt (Gw) for solar PV modules and 5.4 Gw for solar cells.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT, defence stocks crack; metal, realty lead gains

Mazagon Dock shares plunge 5% as Q1 profit drops; time to book profit?

Premium

Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upside

Premium

TCS stock hits 33-month low; Jefferies, YES Securities' take on what's next

Monarch Surveyors makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 68% premium

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsWaaree EnergiesMarkets Sensex NiftyIndia Inc earningsEquity earningsNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story