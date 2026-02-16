Precision Wires India surges 17%, stock hits new high as Q3 net doubles

Precision Wires India share price today

Precision Wires India surged 17 per cent to a fresh high on Monday as traders digested multiple updates on the business front alongside the third-quarter (Q3FY26) result. The scrip rose as much as 16.9 per cent to a new high of ₹305.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 12:49 PM, Precision Wires India's share price was trading 16.1 per cent higher at ₹303, as against a 0.33 per cent advance on the Nifty 50 index . The counter saw trades of around 12.5 million shares on the NSE so far.

In the last 12 months, Precision Wires India share price has increased 110.2 per cent, as against a 11.5 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Precision Wires India share price rise today? Precision Wires India witnessed an increase in buying interest after the company released its third-quarter (Q3FY26) results and announced progress in multiple ongoing expansion projects. Q3 results key highlights Precision Wires India reported that its standalone net profit jumped 99 per cent on year to ₹37.69 crore in the third quarter from ₹18.95 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue from the operations jumped 36.54 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,336.9 crore from ₹979.10 crore. Check details of Precision Wires India’s Q3 results Ongoing expansion updates Precision Wires India completed the installation of approximately 6,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) capacity of winding wires made of copper at Silvassa in the December quarter (Q3FY26). After this, its current installed capacity of copper winding wires is at 55,000 MTPA.

At present, the company has multiple projects, just approved and ongoing, to expand further the capacity of copper winding wires at the same location. All of these projects will likely complete by the end of the financial year 2028. Precision Wires India estimates 68,000 MTPA final capacity after completion. Copper Rod Project at Valvada, Gujarat is under implementation, and some internal trial production have started. The commercial production may start from the first quarter of the next financial year (Q1FY27). Similarly, commercial production in copper refining, a recycling project at Zaroli, Gujarat from the second quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q2FY27).

Dividend Precision Wires India declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.35 on the fully paid equity share of ₹1, each. The company has set February 19 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders. Analyst view: Precision Wires India has delivered a strong breakout above the ₹270 resistance zone and is currently trading near ₹300, indicating sustained bullish momentum. The move is well supported by technical indicators, with moving-average convergence and divergence (MACD) in positive territory, the directional movement index (DMI) showing strength as +DI remains above –DI. The relative strength index (RSI) is positioned firmly in the bullish zone, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.