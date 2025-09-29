Structural gains, valuations support medium-term upside for PSU banks

PSU banks (PSBs) are attracting investor attention, with the PSU Bank Index gaining nearly 10 per cent in the past month. Return on assets (RoA) for PSBs climbed to 1 per cent in FY25, while margins are estimated to have risen further in H1FY26, with asset quality remaining stable.

In FY25, sector profitability crossed Rs 1.5 trillion, with PSBs outpacing private banks in credit expansion. Aggregate earnings per share (EPS) for PSBs are expected to grow at mid-teens annually between FY26 and FY28. While near-term net interest margin (NIM) pressure is likely, rising fee income, lower cost ratios and healthy provision coverage (PCR at 79 per cent) are expected to keep RoA stable at 1 per cent or higher.

The rally is partly driven by strong deposit franchises, conservative credit-deposit ratios and traction in retail, agriculture and MSME segments. Even though PSB market capitalisation has risen more than fourfold since FY20, valuations remain reasonable, with return on equity (RoE) at 18–19 per cent and RoA at 1 per cent. Further re-rating could occur if these trends continue. While private banks still deliver superior RoA, PSBs are catching up, with comparable or stronger RoE aided by higher leverage. Despite market share erosion, PSBs continue to hold more than 62 per cent of deposits, ensuring comfortable credit-deposit ratios and robust liquidity coverage ratios in the 130–145 per cent range. This funding advantage supports easier credit expansion compared to private banks, which may face constraints. PSBs also appear to have slowed or reversed their long-term market share erosion, regaining 40 basis points in FY25 to about 58 per cent.

Repricing of repo-linked loans will weigh on margins in Q2FY26, but the repricing of bulk deposits and certificates of deposit (CDs) at lower rates, along with a strong base of low-cost retail deposits, should cushion the impact. NIMs are expected to stabilise by Q3FY26 and recover thereafter. Treasury gains have emerged as a significant profit driver, with falling interest rates translating into lower government security (G-Sec) yields. In Q1FY26, treasury gains contributed 22–40 per cent of other income for PSBs. SBI, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank reported treasury contributions of 31–40 per cent. However, these gains are expected to moderate.

Historically, PSBs have suffered from high cost-to-income ratios of 48–55 per cent, due to elevated employee expenses (55–66 per cent of total costs), compared to 35–45 per cent for private banks. But operating leverage is improving as revenue growth strengthens, fee income scales up and headcount remains stable. Digital adoption, branch rationalisation, workforce optimisation and PLI schemes are also driving efficiency gains. With revenues outpacing costs, cost-to-income ratios are expected to decline. Most importantly, PSBs have cleaned up balance sheets by reducing double-digit non-performing assets (NPAs). PCR has risen from 45 per cent in FY18 to 79 per cent in FY25. Gross NPAs have declined from 14.6 per cent to 2.8 per cent, while net NPAs are down to 0.5 per cent. Slippages dropped from 7.9 per cent in FY18 to 0.7 per cent in FY25 and are expected to stay below 1 per cent. Credit costs have improved in tandem.