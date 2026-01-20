Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rallis India Q3 profit falls over 80% to ₹2 crore despite revenue growth

In a regulatory filing, Rallis India said the quarter included exceptional items -- the additional gratuity provision on account of Wage Code implementation

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Agri input company Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, on Tuesday reported an over 80 per cent year-on-year decline in its profit after tax at ₹2 crore during the quarter ending December 2025.

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at ₹11 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, Rallis India said the quarter included exceptional items -- the additional gratuity provision on account of Wage Code implementation.

During the third quarter of FY26, the company reported a 19 per cent growth in revenue at ₹623 crore compared to ₹522 crores in the same period of the previous year, driven primarily by strong volume growth across businesses.

 

"Third quarter saw volume-led growth across businesses, supported by focused execution, strong customer engagement, and disciplined cost management. While demand remained moderate with seasonal fluctuations, we continued to strengthen our product portfolio, digital engagement, and innovation pipeline.

"Our focus remains on improving quality of sales, driving volume expansion, and preparing strongly for the upcoming seasons through product launches and market activation initiatives," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Gyanendra Shukla said.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:54 PM IST

