Kalpataru Projects International jumps 9% on posting 130% spike in PAT YoY

Kalpataru Projects International shares jumped 8.7 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,208.7 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted Q1 results, after market hours on Thursday.
At 10:19 AM, Kalpataru Projects share price rose 6.82 per cent to ₹1,187.7 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.59 per cent lower at 80,149.97.
Kalpataru Projects Q1 results recap
In Q1, the company posted nearly a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹213.59 crore, as compared to ₹83.95 crore a year ago. Its total income rose to ₹6,187.52 crore in the quarter from ₹4,608.5 crore a year ago.
The company's consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 grew by 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,171 crore. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹525 crore and Ebitda margin came in at 8.5 per cent.
Net Debt was reduced by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,765 crore and net working capital days declined by 12 days Y-o-Y to 91 days as of June 30, 2025.
The company received additional new orders worth ₹456 crore in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business till date in Q2FY26. Its consolidated order inflows year-to-date (Y-T-D) FY26 stood at ₹9,899 crore, and consolidated order book as of June 30, 2025, stood at ₹65,475 crore, a growth of 14 per cent Y-o-Y.
The board also accorded its consent to increase the period validity of the approval granted by it to provide counter bank guarantee or standby letter of credit or corporate guarantee to lenders of Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, 65 per cent subsidiary of the company up to June 30, 2026, for an amount not exceeding $65 million, and delegated authority to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, for the same.
About Kalpataru Projects
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is an engineering and construction company, with a diversified portfolio of projects worldwide, in Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports in over 75+ countries.