Kalpataru Projects International jumps 9% on posting 130% spike in PAT YoY

The company's consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 grew by 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,171 crore. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹525 crore and Ebitda margin came in at 8.5 per cent.

Net Debt was reduced by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,765 crore and net working capital days declined by 12 days Y-o-Y to 91 days as of June 30, 2025.

The company received additional new orders worth ₹456 crore in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business till date in Q2FY26. Its consolidated order inflows year-to-date (Y-T-D) FY26 stood at ₹9,899 crore, and consolidated order book as of June 30, 2025, stood at ₹65,475 crore, a growth of 14 per cent Y-o-Y.