Divi's Labs share up 4%, hits record high on inking supply deal; details

Divi's Laboratories share price: Pharmaceutical giant Divi's Laboratories (Divi’s Labs) shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, May 26, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.37 per cent to hit a record high of ₹6,764 per share.

What led to Divi’s Laboratories share price hitting 52-week high today?

Divi’s Laboratories share price rose after the company announced that it has inked a long-term manufacturing and supply agreement with a global pharmaceutical company.

Under this deal, Divi’s Laboratories will be manufacturing and supplying advanced intermediates as per the commercial terms agreed between the parties.

The pharmaceutical company also expects meaningful revenue contribution from this long-term agreement.

Besides, the cost of capacity addition for manufacturing under this agreement is estimated to be ₹650-750 crore, which will be funded from the capacity reservation advance proposed to be paid by the customer phase-wise, according to the deal.

"In view of the confidentiality agreement signed, we are not permitted to disclose the name of the customer and any quantitative information pertaining to the agreement," said Divi's Laboratories, in a statement.

Divi’s Laboratories Q4 results

Divi's Laboratories dividend

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per share of face value ₹2 each for FY25. The company has fixed July 25, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of the payment of dividend.

About Divi’s Laboratories

Divi's Laboratories, established in 1990 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a prominent global pharmaceutical company. Renowned for its strong focus on research and manufacturing, the company specializes in the production and export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates, and nutraceuticals.

With operations spanning 95 countries, Divi's Laboratories maintains a strong international footprint. Its diverse product portfolio includes generic APIs, custom-synthesised compounds, and nutraceutical ingredients.

In addition to its core offerings, the company provides custom synthesis and contract manufacturing services, catering to major pharmaceutical companies at various stages of the drug development lifecycle—from clinical trials to commercial production.