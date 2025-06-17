Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Lumax Auto, Subros zoom over 100% from 3-mth lows; what's behind the rally?

Lumax Auto, Subros zoom over 100% from 3-mth lows; what's behind the rally?

Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies (₹1,113.90) and Subros (₹1,084) hit their respective new highs, and rallied up to 10% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price movement of Lumax Auto, Subros today

 
Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies (₹1,113.90) and Subros (₹1,084) hit their respective new highs, as these stocks rallied up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 81,618 at 11:30 AM.
 
These two stocks have seen their share prices more-than-double from their respective 3-month lows. Among individual stocks, Lumax Auto Technologies has zoomed 146 per cent from a level of ₹452.55 on April 7, 2025.  
 
Share price of Subros surged 116 per cent from ₹501.55 on March 17, 2025. In the past two trading days, the stock has zoomed 30 per cent from a level of ₹831 on Friday, June 13, 2025.  Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE
 
 

What’s driving auto related stocks?

 
Subros is the leading manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. The company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing and sale of thermal products for automotive and home air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
 
Subros medium-term growth prospects remains healthy, given its strong market position in the passenger vehicle (PV) industry and continued demand in the industry. Further, the notification from the Government of India mandating air-conditioned (AC) fitted cabins in N2 and N3 trucks (both segments combined cover trucks having gross vehicle weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes), manufactured after October 2025, is expected to generate incremental revenue prospects for the company.

Also Read

Siemens

Siemens shares rise 3% on bagging ₹4,100-crore high speed rail project

share market stock market trading

Inox India share price rises 3% on securing multiple orders worth ₹373 cr

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

RateGain Travel shares gain 2% as company partners with Air Montenegro

stock brokers, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE

Smallcap stock zooms 42% in 2 days; 134 mn shares change hands on NSE, BSE

Hindustan Zinc

Why did Vedanta's subsidiary Hindustan Zinc shares drop 3% in trade?

 
The company is expected to continue its growth momentum on account of new product development for various models of PVs, buses, trucks and the railways segment.
 
While the company has significantly muted its sales in the home AC segment due to low segment margins amid inflationary pressure in the fixed price nature of contracts, an increase in the contribution from the other business segments, such as commercial vehicle (CVs) and Indian Railways is expected to support its earnings growth prospects, according to ICRA. 
 
Meanwhile, in the past three weeks, the stock price of Lumax Auto Technologies, a leading automotive component manufacturer, has zoomed 63 per cent after the company showcased strong operational performance and strategic expansion through inorganic growth initiatives through its March quarter earnings. The company recorded its highest-ever annual revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and surpassed the ₹1,000 crore mark in quarterly revenue for the first time.
 
The performance was driven by strong demand across all segments and deepening engagement with OEM partners. Improvement in Ebitda growth highlights the strength of the company’s operating model, supported by improved efficiencies, prudent cost management and continued focus on value-added offerings, the management said.
 
With a well-diversified product portfolio and deep integration with leading OEM platforms, the management said the company remains strongly positioned to capitalize on evolving opportunities across segments in a structurally improving macro environment.
 
With a robust balance sheet, strategic acquisitions, and expanding product portfolio, Lumax Auto Technologies said the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing automotive market and emerging mobility solutions. 
 
Given the healthy order book led by double digit growth prospects, stable margin profile, earnings accretive value conscious acquisitions and impressive return ratios matrix, analysts maintain their positive view on the company.
   

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex dips 230 pts; Nifty below 24,900; SMIDs fall, Pharma index 1%

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel stock market shrugs off war concerns as TA-125 trades near record

IPO, Initial public offerings

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP dips to 11% ahead of opening; check key details

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP

Last day! Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Premiumtrade, import, export, container, shipping

SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Subros Lumax Auto Technologies The Smart Investor stock market trading Market trends Auto ancillaries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon