RBI's nod for NBFC licence sends MobiKwik shares flying 20% on bourses

D-Street investors rushed to buy shares of online payments services provider One MobiKwik Systems after the company announced that the group’s application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Following the update, MobiKwik’s share price climbed 19.62 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹202.22 per share on the NSE during Monday’s trading session (April 27). The stock has rallied 59.71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹151.46 per share, touched on March 30, 2026.

The counter, however, pared some gains but continued to witness strong buying interest. At 2:06 PM, MobiKwik shares were trading at ₹230.75 apiece, up 14.11 per cent from the previous close of ₹202.22 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading higher by 220 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 24,118 levels. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,816.70 crore on the NSE.

MobiKwik secures RBI nod for NBFC According to an exchange filing, the NBFC licence will enable the launch of a new lending division—MobiKwik Financial Services Private Limited (MFSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary. This will help expand its regulated lending capabilities, design innovative credit products, and serve a broader base of consumers and merchants with greater efficiency and control, said MobiKwik in the exchange filing. The development aligns with the group’s long-term vision of building a full-stack fintech platform that delivers accessible, responsible, and technology-driven financial products. The company added that the NBFC will build on its inherent strengths, including a customer base of over 186 million, a trusted brand, and strong technology infrastructure, along with risk underwriting and collection capabilities. “MFSPL, the group’s in-house NBFC, is envisaged to enable the launch of new credit products with faster go-to-market (GTM), offering both secured and unsecured loans to consumers and MSMEs in underserved geographies,” the company said in its filing.

The NBFC’s operations, however, will commence upon receipt of the Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions. Commenting on the development, Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and CFO of MobiKwik, said, “The NBFC application approval is a pivotal step in MobiKwik Group’s evolution into a scaled financial services platform. We are especially pleased that the application has been approved in under four months, which is an endorsement of the group’s credibility. We are grateful to the RBI for reposing its faith in us.” She added that the approval provides a regulatory framework to deepen credit offerings while maintaining strong governance and risk discipline. “We will continue to responsibly serve the credit needs of Bharat and build products that improve financial inclusion,” said Taku.