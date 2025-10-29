Home / Markets / News / RedTape share price jumps 5% on rolling out this product; details inside

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
RedTape share price today: RedTape share price was in demand on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹137.65 per share on BSE.
 
Around 12:00 PM, RedTape share price was trading 3.61 per cent higher at ₹136.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 84,894.55 levels.
 

But, what led to the rise in RedTape share price today?

 
Redtape share price rose after the company announced that it rolled out a new product in the apparel and accessories segment i.e. Sunglasses.
 
In an exchange filing, RedTape said, “We wish to inform you that the company has launched a new product.”
 
Meanwhile, the date of launch of the product was October 28, 2025, the company said in a statement. 
 
The product will cater to the domestic market, RedTape said.
 
Last month, at its 4th Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2025, the shareholders of RedTape approved an amendment to the Main Object Clause of the Company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA).
 
The Board has periodically evaluated opportunities to expand into new business segments. To facilitate such diversification, the existing Objects Clause – currently limited in scope – needed to be broadened to encompass a wider range of potential activities.
 
This amendment will enable the Company to pursue new projects and ventures, thereby expanding its operational domain. The proposed activities can, under present circumstances, be conveniently and advantageously integrated with the Company’s existing lines of business. 
About RedTape

 
RedTape is among the leading Indian fashion and lifestyle brands, established in 1996, renowned for its international styles in footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. 
 
Among the first Indian footwear brands to enter global markets such as the UK, RedTape today boasts a strong international presence and an extensive domestic network of over 390 stores across India, along with a robust online footprint.
 
The brand is distinguished by its focus on quality, comfort, and contemporary design, offering premium yet accessible fashion. 
 
Originally launched as a footwear brand, RedTape diversified into clothing and accessories in 2006, steadily evolving into a complete lifestyle label. 
 
With its blend of global aesthetics and Indian craftsmanship, RedTape has established itself as a trusted name in both domestic and international markets, spanning the UK, US, Australia, UAE, and beyond.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

