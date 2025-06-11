Tolins Tyres share price: Tolins Tyres shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, with the scrip rallying as much as 10.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹165 apiece.

What fuelled the rally in Tolins Tyres share price?

Tolins Tyres shares surged in trade after the company reported its highest-ever monthly production in May 2025, driven by robust demand and streamlined plant operations.

The company produced a record 816 metric tonnes (MT) during the month, comprising 46,599 units (252 MT) of tyres and 17,714 units (564 MT) of Precured Tread Rubber (PCTR). The performance surpassed its previous records in March and April 2025, reflecting a 23 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth in production volume and a 19.5 per cent rise in output weight. ALSO READ | Vodafone Idea share price rises after company launches 5G in Bengaluru Tolins Tyres highlighted that its flagship product, POWER DLX, led the charts, underscoring strong market acceptance and leadership in its segment. The company attributed this milestone to strong demand from both the replacement and institutional markets, reaffirming its growing footprint in domestic and international markets.

“This production feat marks a significant achievement for Tolins Tyres,” the company said in a statement, adding that it continues to strengthen its presence across India and overseas. KV Tolin, promoter, chairman and managing director, Tolins Tyres, said "We are happy to report that this month's output was the highest in Tolins Tyres' history. Our entire team's unwavering efforts have led directly to this achievement. It also shows how much more trust our clients have in our goods and services. Timely execution, strategic planning, and operational efficiency were crucial.” ALSO READ | Nomura bets on HDFC AMC, NAM amid strong AUM, operating profit growth hopes “It has been great to see the increase in demand both domestically and abroad. We've observed steady growth in all of our major markets, particularly in the PCTR and tire sectors. This month's top-performing SKU was the POWER DLX, which did remarkably well. To stay ahead of the curve, we consistently invest in quality improvements and technology. This accomplishment inspires us to aim even higher in the months ahead. We remain focused on scaling our capabilities, expanding market reach, and delivering excellence in every tyre we produce," Tolin added.

About Tolin Tyres Established in 1982, Tolins Tyres is a key player in the tyre industry, renowned for its wide-ranging portfolio that includes retreading solutions and tyres for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and agricultural applications. The company is also at the forefront of innovation with its advanced Precured Tread Rubber and other retreading products, reflecting its commitment to technology and quality. Tolins Tyres has built a strong global footprint, with exports spanning over 40 countries, including key markets in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the USA. The company operates two manufacturing units in Kalady, Kerala—strategically positioned near Kochi and close to natural rubber sources—ensuring operational efficiency and quality control.