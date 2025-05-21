Religare Enterprises climbs 7% in trade; here's what is behind surge

Religare Enterprises share price jumped 6.6 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹234 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company posted Q4 results.

Religare Enterprises Q4 results 2025

The company announced its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on May 20, 2025, after market hours. The company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹151.3 crore as compared to ₹181 crore a year ago, down 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, sequentially, the company swung from loss of ₹36.28 crore in Q3.

ALSO READ | Why did Ircon International share price rise 3% on Wednesday, May 21? Its revenue from operations increased 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,028.4 crore for Q4 against ₹1,855.68 crore a year ago. In Q3, the revenue stood at ₹1,664.4 crore.

Burman family takeover

In February 2025, the Burman family acquired control of Delhi based financial services firm, Religare Enterprises and were designated as its promoters after almost 18 month of a takeover battle. "We are grateful to our regulators, shareholders and other stakeholders for their trust and confidence," the Burman family said in a statement. The Burman Group will work with REL’s leadership and board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation.

The takeover battle for Religare began in September 2023 when the Burmans of Dabur group, having reached a 25 percent stake in the company, made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent. However, the senior management, led by chairperson Rashmi Saluja, opposed the offer, contending that the price of ₹235 per share undervalued the company. In a communication to the regulators, the then-board also raised questions about whether the Burmans meet the "fit and proper" criteria of the regulators. The Burman family said they are successfully operating insurance firms and an NBFC and hence meet all the criteria.