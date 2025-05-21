Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026, upside potential of 8%

The Sensex last traded half a per cent higher at 81,642. A report by the foreign brokerage identified strong fundamentals for domestic equities.

"Strong macro stability with improving terms of trade, declining primary deficit, and low-inflation volatility; 2) mid- to high-teens earnings growth annually over the next three to five years, led by an emerging private capex cycle, re-leveraging of corporate balance sheets, and a structural rise in discretionary consumption…,” said Morgan Stanley equity strategists Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh said in a note.

“…3) a reliable source of domestic risk capital; 4) a dovish RBI (Reserve Bank of India); 5) ranged oil prices; 6) two positives from the recent geopolitical event: (i) India has a new doctrine on terror which makes future terror attacks an act of war, a strong deterrent to future terror strikes, also making it easy for future governments to act decisively against terror, unlike the past and, (ii) upside surprise in military performance underscoring strong progress made in strategy, air combat, navigation.”