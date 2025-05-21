Smallcap auto ancillary stock hit new high; rallies 11% on strong Q4

Gabriel India share price today: Shares of Gabriel India hit a new high of ₹690, as they rallied 11 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after reporting strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

Thus far in the month of May, the market price of this smallcap auto ancillary company has outperformed the market by surging 27 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.8 per cent and BSE Smallcap index rallied nearly 5 per cent during the same period.

Gabriel India’s Q4 results performance

In the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Gabriel India reported 31.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹64.4 crore, on back of strong operational performance. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 36.4 per cent YoY at ₹109.80 crore; margins improved 140 bps at 10.2 per cent. Revenue up 5.5 per cent to ₹1,073 crore from ₹1,017 crore a year ago.

The company's early mover advantage and deep ties with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in this space have made it a preferred supplier of electric vehicle (EV)-specific offerings. Moreover, the EV market in India is poised for remarkable expansion. Projections indicate an impressive compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent for the market between CY2022 and CY2030, Gabriel India said in its FY24 annual report.

Gabriel entry into Solar Dampers

The company has won orders from 2 export customers and 1 domestic customer; SOP expected from FY26.

As solar energy continues to play a crucial role in the global shift towards sustainable practices, the reliability and durability of solar panels become paramount.

A solar tracker is a device deployed along with solar panels, to direct it towards the sun. Trackers not only maximise the energy capture but also boost efficiency of the overall power generation process. Tracker market is estimated at $326 million in 2025 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 per cent (2025-30).

The company has set up a plant in Chennai with an annual production capacity of 200,000 sunroofs for anchor customers Hyundai and Kia. A second line of another 200,000 units would be operational from 2HCY25 at the same location. The company's aspiration to hit ₹1,000 crore in revenues by 2030.

About Gabriel India

Founded in 1961, Gabriel India is a pioneering force in the automotive technology sector. The company has spearheaded the manufacturing of ride control products for over six decades and constitutes a powerful engine of growth for the ANAND Group. The company caters to all vehicle segments in India and globally.