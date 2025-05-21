Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did Ircon International share price rise 3% on Wednesday, May 21?

Why did Ircon International share price rise 3% on Wednesday, May 21?

The uptick in Ircon International share price came after the company secured a contract from South Western Railway worth about Rs 254 crore.

share market stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ircon International share price: Shares of Ircon International popped 2.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of 193.80 per share on Wednesday, May 21, 2025,
 
At 1:00 PM, Ircon International shares were trading 7.81 per cent higher at Rs 149.05. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.70 per cent higher at 74,86.06 levels.

Why did the share price rise?

The uptick in Ircon International share price came after the company secured a contract from South Western Railway worth about Rs 254 crore.
 
Ircon International, via an exchange filing said, “it is to inform that South Western Railway, Indian Railway has awarded the work to Ircon International Limited for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Kavach equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway.”
 
 
Under the terms of the award, Ircon International will be responsible for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Kavach equipment and other associated works over 778 RKM of Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions of South Western Railway.

Also Read

Market capital of ancillary firms shrink as automobile sector slowdown

Smallcap auto ancillary stock hit new high; rallies 11% on strong Q4

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv shares gain 2%; among top gainers on Sensex; here's why

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Tejas Networks secures order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL; stock up 5%

Bharat electronics limited

PSU defence stock hits new high on heavy volumes; zooms 24% in 2 weeks

Whirlpool

Whirlpool of India share price rises 8% after Q4 results; key details here

 
The contract is expected to be executed in 18 months from the date of issue of LOA.

Ircon International results

Ircon International is expected to release its March quarter (Q4FY25) results today. It reported a 64.8 per cent Y-o-Y fall in net profit to Rs 86.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 244.7 crore in Q3FY24. The company's revenue jumped  10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,612.9 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 2929.5 crore a year ago (Q3FY24).

About Ircon International

Established in 1976 under the Indian Companies Act 1956 by Indian Railways, Ircon International Limited (Ircon) is an engineering and construction corporation specialising in transport infrastructure.
 
The company specialises in turnkey construction services, including railways (new lines, rehabilitation/conversion, stations, bridges, tunnels, signalling, electrification, and locomotive leasing), highways, EHV sub-station projects, and metro rail systems.
 
Over the years, it has diversified into various segments of transport and infrastructure development.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off highs, up 250 pts; Borana Weaves subscribed 18x, Belrise 31%

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026, 8% upside potential

Muthoot Finance

How to trade Muthoot Finance stock as it tests 200-DMA support? Find out

initial public offering, IPO

Dar Credit IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully subscribed, GMP at 25%

drugs, pharma

Gland Pharma stock volatile after announcing Q4 results, dividend; Details

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Ircon Ircon International Share price share market Indian stock market BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon