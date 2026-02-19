Religare Enterprises dips for 7th day, down 10% since demerger announcement

Religare Enterprises shares are consistently trading in downtrend following the announcement of its demerger plan. The counter opened marginally lower at ₹226 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and went on to make an intraday low of ₹217.80, down 3.8 per cent.

Around 2:45PM,were seen trading close to the day's low at ₹220 with 4.33 million equities changing hands.

Today is the seventh straight session when Religare Enterprises shares moved southward, falling 18 per cent. Since the announcement of the demerger plan, Religare Enterprises have declined 10 per cent, according to exchange data.

Religare Enterprises demerger

Religare Enterprises has approved a plan to demerge its financial services and insurance businesses into two separately listed entities. The demerger is aimed at unlocking shareholder value and sharpening strategic focus.

This is the first major restructuring announced by the company since Burmans took over REL in February 2025.

Under the demerger plan, Religare Enterprises will retain its stake in Care Health Insurance Ltd, which will continue as an insurance-focused entity.

The financial services business -- comprising lending, broking, investment activities and related support services -- will be transferred on a going-concern basis to its subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Religare demerger ratio

"As part of the demerger consideration, RFL will issue fully paid-up equity shares to shareholders of REL on a 1:1 mirror basis. Post-demerger, RFL will be listed on BSE and NSE with mirror image shareholding as REL," the financial services firm said in a statement.

The group aims to complete the demerger exercise and list RFL by the first quarter of FY28.

Religare Enterprises (REL) is engaged in providing financial products and services. Back in February 2025, the Burmans of Dabur took a controlling stake in the company.

Religare Enterprises shares have underperformed the markets significantly over the last few years. The counter has slipped 4 per cent in one year and 10 per cent in two years as against around 10 per cent and 14 per cent rise in the frontline Nifty 50 index.