Fractal Analytics up 4% on unveiling Vaidya 2.0 healthcare reasoning model

In a press release, Fractal said Vaidya 2.0 scored 50.1 on OpenAI’s HealthBench (hard), and claimed it is the first AI model to cross the 50+ mark on this benchmark, outperforming OpenAI’s GPT-5 and Google’s Gemini Pro 3.

Further, the company said Vaidya 2.0 is designed to power “health care operating system” workflows and aims to bridge the gap between healthcare data and action. It highlighted citizen-facing use cases such as:

Emergency Assist for rapid triage and decision support

Symptom Checker for wellness and initial guidance

Patient Journey Assist for end-to-end support from symptoms to treatment adherence

The company also said the Vaidya 2.0 models show strong performance on the MedExpert benchmark and introduce capabilities to support Doctor Assist, alongside administrator-focused tasks.

Linked to India AI mission; showcased at India AI Impact Summit

Fractal said it has been selected as a partner under the ₹10,300 crore India AI Mission, positioning Vaidya 2.0 as the first in a series of “verticalized foundation models” aimed at challenges in the Global South.