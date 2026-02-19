RIL smartly deploying cash war chest to ride AI boom; analysts remain bullish

Most analysts remain bullish on Reliance Industries (RIL) stock as the company unveiled plans to invest Rs 10 trillion over the next 7 years to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and services in India.

The fall in the stock on Thursday - down over 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,417 levels in intraday dals - they said, was in line with the overall market sentiment that saw the S&P BSE Sensex slip over 1 per cent, or 800 points to hit an intraday low of 82,864.29 levels.

ALSO READ: Reliance to invest ₹10 trillion in AI over next 7 years: Mukesh Ambani "The company is sitting on a war chest of cash, which it is deploying very strategically in the right businesses. One must understand these are long gestation businesses and the results will take time to be visible. The fall seen in the stock on Thursday is in line with the overall market mood. We remain bullish on the stock from a long-term perspective," said Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

On Jio’s plans, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that the company plans to build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure through gigawatt-scale data centers. He said construction has already begun on a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure in Jamnagar. "Over 120 megawatts will come online in the second half of 2026, with a clear path to gigawatt-scale capacity for training," Ambani said. Meanwhile, at the bourses, in the last year, RIL stock has outperformed the market by rising nearly 17 per cent compared to the 12 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index, ACE Equity data shows. RIL, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, has a proven track record of building businesses at a huge scale, and the Rs 10 trillion investment in AI, too, is a step in the right direction at the right time.

"I don't think the company is spreading itself too thin. It has the capability of handling projects of such scale. The recent forays, be it in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), telecom, retail and finance (via Jio), are on a stable footing. The stock on Thursday may have reacted to the overall risk-off mood given geopolitical developments," he said. ALSO READ: AI scare triggers worst FII fortnightly exit from IT stocks since July 2025 According to reports, the mega-data-centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat is designed to support OpenAI and Meta models internally, keeping data in India and providing ultra-low-cost AI inference.