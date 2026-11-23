Indian markets have outperformed global peers in the last few weeks as foreign money chased stocks back home. Sandeep Tandon, founder & chief investment officer, quant Group, told Puneet Wadhwa in an in-person interview on the sidelines of SIF360 Summit in New Delhi that the fall in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks is a relatively minor correction within a larger global structural bull run in AI-related stocks globally. Edited excerpts:

What do you see as the biggest inflection point for Indian equities in 2027?

The global equity market, particularly the AI-led investment theme, has gone through a downturn. This creates a great opportunity for India, both on an absolute and relative basis. Moreover, India's macroeconomic picture is improving. Whether it is crude oil, the currency or corporate earnings, the overall environment is looking favourable. I am therefore more constructive on Indian equities, irrespective of how global markets perform.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned to Indian markets. Is this partly driven by expectations of changes in the long-term and short-term capital gains tax structure, or is it reallocation of capital due to a sell-off in AI-related stocks globally? FPIs have returned because they are opportunistic investors. They had left India because they were finding better opportunities elsewhere in the world. Now they are coming back. Investors should not look at returns in absolute terms alone; they should look at relative opportunities. FPIs have been affected significantly by developments in global markets and are now returning to India. That is also why there is an urgency to deploy capital by December.

They already had exposure to India, which explains some of this urgency. So, I would not attribute their return to expectations of changes in LTCG or STCG taxation. They are opportunists. We should deal with them as such. Investors look for opportunities and capitalise on them. Do you think this opportunity will sustain for Indian equities over the next six months to a year? It is difficult to say what will happen over the next three or six years. The next one or two quarters look encouraging. We will have to see how the numbers shape up and what develops. Do you think the AI theme has run its course, or is this a correction within a larger structural trend?

It is a correction. AI represents a major transformational phase in our lives. It is comparable to the changes we saw in 2017-18, when the world underwent a significant transformation. So, this is a relatively minor correction within a larger global structural bull run in AI-related stocks globally. How should mutual fund investors allocate money? Given the volatile global environment, long-short products are among the best options. One can have a one-year, three-year or five-year view, and the structural outlook for India may be positive. But nobody can predict with certainty what will happen over three years. We will play the opportunities as they emerge.

Which sectors do you expect investors to favour in 2027? Real assets, particularly Indian hard assets. Ports, airports, power and utilities are among the areas I would focus on. Does this mean infrastructure will be a major investment theme in 2027? What would you advise those who have missed the recent market rally? They should invest in quantitative equity long-short products. Any time is a good time to invest in these products because they can capitalise on opportunities on both sides of the market. How should investors invetsors allocate between SIFs, and other investment products in the mutual fund segment? A 50:50 allocation. If one already has investments in mutual funds, your incremental allocation should be split equally. Over the next five years, investors should aim to balance their portfolios with 50 per cent in SIPs and 50 per cent in these products. This is also why we believe such products could account for 50 per cent of the active mutual fund industry's assets in the next 10 years.

Rising inflation and its potential impact on corporate earnings are another concern for investors. Are corporate earnings factoring in this possibility? We are in a structural bull run in interest rates globally, although the impact is likely to be less pronounced in India. So, the global problem is relatively less of a concern for India. But we have to learn to live with it. Inflation in the US used to be around 5-6 per cent earlier. Just because it has now turned negative by a percentage point does not mean that becomes the benchmark. I do not see this as a major problem. There will be some pain over the long term, but we have to live with it. How long can we keep worrying about it? There are opportunities somewhere, and money will flow towards them.