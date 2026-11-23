Shares of IndusInd Bank fell over 1 per cent after the lender terminated former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and invoked clawback provisions.

The decline comes after a near-record close on Friday when the bank’s share price surged 8.4 per cent at ₹1,001, near a 52-week high of ₹1,077.85

The bank’s counter at 09:18 AM was trading 1.1 per cent lower at ₹992 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.32 per cent at 25,360.85. In intraday trade, the stock fell 1.14 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹991 per share.

Sumant Kathpalia resigned as IndusInd Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) on April 29, 2025. However, the bank asked him to continue as an employee until further intimation and subsequently initiated disciplinary proceedings against him under its internal code of conduct. He was suspended on June 18, 2025, pending the completion of an investigation.

The enquiry officer, a former Bombay High Court judge, submitted the enquiry report on November 18, 2026. Based on its findings, the bank’s board decided on November 20 to terminate Kathpalia’s employment with immediate effect and invoke the malus and clawback provisions retrospectively from March 24, 2020, the date of his first appointment as MD & CEO.

Malus means the Bank can reduce or cancel unpaid variable compensation or incentives. Menawhile, clawback implies that the Bank can seek recovery of compensation already paid. Notably, these provisions were invoked retrospectively from his initial appointment in 2020.

The decision follows an investigation into discrepancies in the bank's derivatives portfolio, which came to light in March 2025. On March 10, the lender disclosed that an internal review had identified discrepancies that could have an adverse impact of 2.35 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024.

The bank subsequently appointed PwC to validate the findings of its internal review and assess the estimated impact. On April 15, it disclosed that PwC had estimated a negative impact of ₹1,979 crore as of June 30, 2024, equivalent to 2.27 per cent of its net worth as of December 2024.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that IndusInd Bank is moving in a higher highs and higher lows formation within an upward-sloping channel formation since May 2025. On Friday, it witnessed a bullish break from a 10-day congestion range and also crossed above the gap zone left during its fall on September 24, 2026. “Going ahead, we expect it to test the ₹1,050–₹1,100 levels in the near term, which also represents the upper band of the channel formation,” he said.

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