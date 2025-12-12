RIL, MRPL, OMCs set for fresh rally, may surge up to 27%: YES Securities

Analysts at YES Securities have recommended a 'BUY' rating on Chennai Petro, MRPL, BPCL and Reliance Industries on the back of upbeat prospects for these oil refining companies.

YES Securities expects RIL, Chennai Petro, MRPL and OMC stocks to gain up to 27%