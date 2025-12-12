RIL, MRPL, OMCs set for fresh rally, may surge up to 27%: YES Securities

Here's why YES Securities is bullion on oil-related stocksAnalysts at the brokerage firm believe that Indian refiners, who have a higher distillate slate, sourcing flexibility, and improving utilization, are primed to monetize the margin cycle. In recent quarters, Chennai Petroleum (CPCL), Mangalore Refinery (MRPL), Reliance Industries, BPCL, IOCL and HPCL have all reported significant profit increases. Going forward analysts expect these companies to report stronger performance in H2FY26, with standalone refiners seeing the most dramatic turnarounds. "We prefer standalone refiners such as - CPCL and MRPL over the OMCs who have been witnessing a decline in the petrol and diesel gross marketing margins on factors – an increase in refining product realization for petrol and diesel, rupee depreciation against the US dollar and unchanged fuel retail price (RSP), offset by LPG burden subsidy from the government on monthly basis starting Nov 2025", the report stated. Among key factors, the brokerage firm highlights the on-going global refining shortage which has pushed refining margins at a 2-year high across the US, Europe and Asia coupled with crude supply glut.
