Home / Markets / News / RIL, MRPL, OMCs set for fresh rally, may surge up to 27%: YES Securities

RIL, MRPL, OMCs set for fresh rally, may surge up to 27%: YES Securities

Analysts at YES Securities have recommended a 'BUY' rating on Chennai Petro, MRPL, BPCL and Reliance Industries on the back of upbeat prospects for these oil refining companies.

YES Securities expects RIL, Chennai Petro, MRPL and OMC stocks to gain up to 27%
YES Securities expects RIL, Chennai Petro, MRPL and OMC stocks to gain up to 27%
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Indian refining companies are poised for another rally, driven by strong profits and favourable payout prospects as global refining margins surge and crude oil costs remain  low, says YES Securities in its sectoral report.  The brokerage firm is bullish on oil refiners such as Chennai Petroleum (CPCL), Mangalore Refinery (MRPL), Reliance Industries, BPCL, IOCL and HPCL. It expects these shares to rally up to 27.5 per cent from current levels.  Individually, YES Securities has a 'BUY' rating CPCL, MRPL, BPCL and Reliance Industries. Whereas, it rates HPCL as 'HOLD' and the stance on IOCL is kept at 'NEUTRAL'. 
 
  Thus far in the financial year 2025-26, shares of these companies have surged up to 50 per cent with CPCL leading the charge. That apart OMCs - HPCL, BPCL and IOCL have rallied around 25 per cent each, while Reliance has gained 21.2 per cent, and MRPL 11.3 per cent till date.  In comparison, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index has advanced 10.5 per cent, and the Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 12.5 per cent in the same period. 

Here's why YES Securities is bullion on oil-related stocks

  Analysts at the brokerage firm believe that Indian refiners, who have a higher distillate slate, sourcing flexibility, and improving utilization, are primed to monetize the margin cycle.  In recent quarters, Chennai Petroleum (CPCL), Mangalore Refinery (MRPL), Reliance Industries, BPCL, IOCL and HPCL have all reported significant profit increases. Going forward analysts expect these companies to report stronger performance in H2FY26, with standalone refiners seeing the most dramatic turnarounds.  "We prefer standalone refiners such as - CPCL and MRPL over the OMCs who have been witnessing a decline in the petrol and diesel gross marketing margins on factors – an increase in refining product realization for petrol and diesel, rupee depreciation against the US dollar and unchanged fuel retail price (RSP), offset by LPG burden subsidy from the government on monthly basis starting Nov 2025", the report stated.  Among key factors, the brokerage firm highlights the on-going global refining shortage which has pushed refining margins at a 2-year high across the US, Europe and Asia coupled with crude supply glut. 
    Despite narrowing of discounts owing to the US sanctions on Russian oil, India continues to benefit from discounted rates on crude imports. While Russian crude is unlikely to disappear from the Indian market, its share is expected to moderate as trade flows adjust to the evolving regulatory landscape, the brokerage says.  Analysts, however, caution that weakness in the India Rupee against the US$ in Q3FY26 so far shall compound the cost pressures for OMCs, adding to input inflation as both crude oil and LPG are dollar denominated. It estimates a likely ₹0.5/litre impact on marketing margins for OMCs on every ₹1 decline.  The Indian Rupee has tumbled from levels of 87.3 versus the US$ in mid-August 2025 to a record low of 90.56 today.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty atop 26k; SMIDs up; metal, realty stocks outperform

Hotels to see strong H2 as new airport, events boost demand: Motilal Oswal

Dividend, bonus, stock-split news put these 7 shares in spotlight next week

Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver on Dec 12; key levels

Emkay bullish on graphite electrode; starts 'Buy' on Graphite India, HEG

Topics :Reliance IndustriesOMCs BPCLBPCL HPCL IOCHindustan Petroleum CorpIndian Oil Corporation LtdRIL stockMRPLstock market investingstock market tradingMarketsStock RecommendationsStocks to buyIndustry Report

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story