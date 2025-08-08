Home / Markets / News / Rossell Techsys zooms 109% in 3 months; what's driving the defence stock?

The board of directors of Rossell Techsys is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Rossell Techsys share price today: Shares of Rossell Techsys hit a new high of ₹645.65, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market. The stock price of the aerospace & defence company has surpassed its previous high of ₹619.90 touched on July 23, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 80,097 at 02:02 PM.
 
In the past three months, the stock zoomed 109 per cent. Rossell Techsys made its stock market debut on December 9, 2024 on demerger of ‘The Aerospace and Defense Business’ of Rossell India.
 

What’s driving aerospace & defence stock?

 
The recent movement in the share price and trading volume appears to be market-driven and may be attributed to investor sentiment, speculation, or other external factors beyond the company’s control, Rossell Techsys said in an exchange filing on July 24, 2025.
 
The company further said it remains committed to ensuring timely and transparent disclosure of all material information and developments to the stock exchanges and stakeholders, in accordance with applicable regulations. 
 

Rossell Techsys Q1 results 

 
The meeting of the board of directors of the Rossell Techsys is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, inter alia to approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the company said in exchange filing.
 

Rossell Techsys strategic outlook

 
Rossell Techsys is aligned with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives through its advanced capabilities in high-reliability interconnect systems and embedded technologies. The company continues to support both indigenous defense programs and global platforms.
 
Looking ahead, the company, while announcing Q4 results on May 28, 2028 announced that it plans to scale operations, enter higher-value domains, and deepen global engagement. R&D efforts will focus on automation, innovation, and operational scalability to meet growing customer expectations. Rossell Techsys currently serves over 30 global clients, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, IAI, BAE Systems, and the Indian Air Force.   
 
Q4 performance was driven by higher order volumes from key aerospace and defense clients, as well as growing traction in adjacent sectors such as space, semiconductors, energy, and transportation. The company continues to expand its footprint across international markets, including the United States, Israel, and Eurasia, the company said.
 

About Rossell Techsys

 
Rossell Techsys is a leading Indian aerospace and defense company specializing in high-reliability engineering and manufacturing services. The company partners with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver mission-critical solutions across a range of sectors.
 

