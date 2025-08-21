The Indian Rupee gave up early gains on Thursday to end lower ahead of the Jackson Hole event later today, where the Federal Reserve Chair's speech will be closely watched.

The Rupee was again sold off at higher levels and has not been able to sustain its gain above 87 despite rising till that level for three continues days, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "Today the main buyer was a big public sector bank who probably bought for oil/defence."

The domestic currency closed 20 higher at 87.27 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The unit has slipped 1.8 per cent in the current financial year and 1.93 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it gained around 0.5 per cent against the dollar.