Home / Markets / News / Rupee reverses gains ahead of Jackson Hole meet; ends lower at 87.27/$

Rupee reverses gains ahead of Jackson Hole meet; ends lower at 87.27/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 20 higher at 87.27 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee gave up early gains on Thursday to end lower ahead of the Jackson Hole event later today, where the Federal Reserve Chair's speech will be closely watched. 
 
The domestic currency closed 20 higher at 87.27 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The unit has slipped 1.8 per cent in the current financial year and 1.93 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it gained around 0.5 per cent against the dollar. 
The Rupee was again sold off at higher levels and has not been able to sustain its gain above 87 despite rising till that level for three continues days, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "Today the main buyer was a big public sector bank who probably bought for oil/defence." 
 
RBI minutes showed that all six members of the MPC unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent while maintaining the "neutral" stance. "Uncertainty in external demand, driven by tariff and geopolitical uncertainty, remains the major drag on growth as it also hinders private investment intentions, which is yet to show visible signs of improvement," said Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI, in the minutes. 
 
Meanwhile, in the US, the FOMC minutes showed that the majority of officials saw inflation as a greater risk. Investors, meanwhile, will also brace for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the August summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
 
The August 27 deadline for implementing the additional 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, if enforced, could weigh further on the rupee.  As the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been threatening India with more tariffs, probably the current appreciation of the rupee was not sustainable, Bhansali said. 
  The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.01 per cent at 98.22.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices climbed as investors remained focused on the Ukraine peace push, with a bigger-than-expected weekly drop in US crude inventories. Brent crude price was up 0.93 per cent at 67.46 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.00 per cent at 63.34 per barrel, as of 3:40 PM IST.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 6th day, adds 143pts, Nifty at 25,084; BSE, Angel One crack 7%

Smallcap power generation stock zooms 19% on heavy volumes; hits 52-wk high

Concord Biotech shares jump 6 per cent; here's what is fueling the gains

BSE, Angel One slip as Sebi mulls F&O tenures; Nifty Capital Mkt down 1%

Here are 15 PSU stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oil

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story