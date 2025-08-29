Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls

To protect against US President Donald Trump's tariff shock, analysts have been suggesting investors look at stocks of domestic-focused companies rather than export-oriented units to minimise losses. However, in August so far (initial tariff kicked in on August 7), gauges of domestic-focused companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), realty, private and public sector banks have been muted.
This performance, according to Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at INVasset PMS, can be attributed to investors being in a 'wait-and-watch' mode as the tariff announcements - both the initial levy of 25 per cent and the penalty of 25 per cent - coincided with soft second quarter (Q2-FY26) earnings expectations of India Inc.
"Even fundamentally insulated areas like autos, FMCG, and cement have been caught in the risk-off trade. Without visible triggers such as festive demand data or stronger earnings print, investors are reluctant to rotate aggressively," Garg said.
With the 50 per cent duty now in effect, they advise against adding exposure to export-facing stocks even on corrections. 'No logic' has worked in stocks of select domestic economy-focussed counters as well, they warn. ALSO READ: Datanomics: Job patterns expose India's labour market fragilities
Investors must adopt a cautious stance even in domestic-focused stocks as "logic has not worked till now", Sandip Agarwal, fund manager at Sowilo Investment Managers, said, given the unpredictability in the tariff stance by the US. "There are multiple pressures, including continuous foreign institutional outflows, Agarwal said. However, over the longer term, fundamentals will prevail," he added.
Also Read
The new 50 per cent tariffs that took effect on August 27 are among the highest in Asia as tensions between New Delhi and Washington ramped up. Apparel, textiles, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, shrimp, and carpets will face hard blows, as per an analysis by trade body Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
The game plan
Investors, Garg reiterates, should continue to look for sectors that are domestically driven and have strong policy or structural tailwinds. "Beyond defensives, new-age technology companies and hospitals represent secular growth stories. A negotiated deal before year-end could even unwind some overhang. Hence, a temporary correction is best used to build positions with a three-year horizon," he adds.
Once the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST 2.0) translates into higher discretionary spending, and festive season demand begins, analysts believe stocks of domestic-focused sectors are likely to re-rate. "But near-term inertia is a reflection of sentiment rather than structural weakness," Garg said. ALSO READ: CDSL share price: Bear Spread strategy, risk, reward, trade setup explained
Although stocks of export-oriented companies have corrected significantly and offer upside potential, Agarwal cautions that prolonged uncertainty could hurt industries employing millions, particularly textiles. "I wouldn't deploy new money in stocks with export or US exposure right now. I'd add more to companies without that risk," Agarwal said.
While earnings of companies in the textile sector may be impacted due to high US exposure, analysts at Antique Stock Broking suggest that other sectors like IT services, pharma, chemicals, electronic manufacturing services and certain metal firms, despite high US revenue, are likely to see limited impact due to certain product exemptions or operations through US subsidiaries.ALSO READ: Datanomics: Job patterns expose India's labour market fragilities