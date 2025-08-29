Stocks to Watch today, Aug 29: RIL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Paytm, CG Power

Adani Group Stocks: Shares of Adani Group are likely to stay in focus as the group’s trailing twelve-month (TTM) Ebitda saw a nearly 10 per cent increase from the previous year, reaching ₹90,572 crore.

The IT services and solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Replit, an agentic software creation platform, to revolutionize enterprise software development through secure, governed Vibe Coding. "This collaboration merges Hexaware’s digital innovation strengths with Replit’s natural language-powered development platform, enabling business users and engineers alike to rapidly build secure, production-grade applications across the enterprise," the company said in a release.