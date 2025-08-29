Stocks to Watch today, Aug 29: RIL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Paytm, CG Power
Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, August 29, 2025: RIL, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Paytm, CG Power, Hexaware Technologies, and Muthoot Finance are among the top stocks to remain in focus today
Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, August 29, 2025:
The Indian equity markets are likely to start the week's last trading session on a flat to positive note as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. D-Street investors will closely watch the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
of the country's largest company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries
, today. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is expected to outline its plans to double its overall business by 2030.
Meanwhile, the GIFT Nifty futures traded higher by 5 points at 24,666.50, around 7:55 AM on Friday.
Markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday, diverging from Wall Street's gains as investors assessed a range of economic data from the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.31 per cent after core consumer prices in August rose 2.5 per cent year-on-year, surpassing the Bank of Japan’s 2 per cent target. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.31 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.11 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices hit record highs, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.32 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively. This followed Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, which, while falling short of investors’ high expectations, affirmed that spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure remains strong. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also gained 0.53 per cent.
Meanwhile, here is the list of stocks to watch during today’s trading session:
Reliance Industries and other RIL Group stocks:
Shares of Reliance Group stocks are set to remain in focus today as the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the group’s flagship company, Reliance Industries
, is scheduled for today.
One 97 Communications (Paytm): The fintech giant has informed that the company’s AGM is scheduled to take place today.
NTPC: The state-owned company has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the proposal for the Revised Cost Estimate-I (RCE-I) of the Rammam-III HEPP (3 x 40 MW) at a cost of ₹2,865.56 crore. The board has also approved a partial modification regarding the transfer of its coal mining business to its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Mining Limited (NML).
ICICI Bank:
The private sector lender's board has accepted the early retirement request received from Subir Saha, Group Chief Compliance Officer (GCCO), with effect from the close of business hours on August 28, 2025. Consequently, he will cease to be a senior management personnel (SMP) of the bank with effect from the close of business hours today pursuant to his early retirement. The board has appointed Anish Madhavan, an existing SMP, as the GCCO
with effect from August 29, 2025, in place of Saha.
Hexaware Technologies:
The IT services and solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Replit, an agentic software creation platform, to revolutionize enterprise software development through secure, governed Vibe Coding. "This collaboration merges Hexaware’s digital innovation strengths with Replit’s natural language-powered development platform, enabling business users and engineers alike to rapidly build secure, production-grade applications across the enterprise," the company said in a release.
Adani Group Stocks: Shares of Adani Group are likely to stay in focus as the group’s trailing twelve-month (TTM) Ebitda saw a nearly 10 per cent increase from the previous year, reaching ₹90,572 crore.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions: CG Semi Private Limited (CG Semi), a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG Power) and part of the Murugappa Group, has announced the launch of its first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has announced its latest signing – Lemon Tree Hotel, Mohkampur, Dehradun. This property will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.
Afcons Infrastructure:
The flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has announced that its board has elevated the existing Chairman Shapoorji Mistry to Chairman - Emeritus, and Krishnamurthy Subramanian to Executive Chairman, while Pallon S. Mistry was inducted to the Board of Afcons.
IndiGo: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the extension of the wet lease for two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines for another six months, effective September 1.
Everest Industries: The company has completed its investment totaling ₹1.76 crore in Amplus Ampere Private Limited for the acquisition of 17,60,000 equity shares of ₹10 per share.
Muthoot Finance:
The Board of Directors of the company’s subsidiary Muthoot Money Limited has completed the allotment of 3,25,139 equity shares to Muthoot Finance Limited.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of Nykaa, is expanding its international operations as it seeks to compete with global cosmetics giants beyond its home market.
