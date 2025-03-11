Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

Strategy Details:

Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle

Expiry: 13 March 2025

Strike Prices: Sell 22,000 PE and Sell 22,900 CE

Net Premium Inflow: 24

Stop Loss: 46

Also Read

Target: Capture the entire premium inflow

Rationale:

-- Immediate resistance lies at 22750-22,800, a level that previously acted as support in Jan-Feb 2025, while support lies near the putative swing lows near 22,000-21950.

-- Currently, the market is lacking the momentum to break decisively above 22,800 or below 22,000. Nifty is likely to consolidate sideways within the same in the near term.

-- A clear move above 23,100 or below 21,900 will determine the next major trend. Until then, markets are expected to remain range-bound and consolidate.

-- A short Strangle is apt under the current conditions. (Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is a senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)