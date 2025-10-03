Why did Goodluck India share price hit a new all-time high today? Details

Goodluck India share price: Goodluck India share price was in demand in a weak market on Friday, October 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.45 per cent to hit a fresh record (all-time high) of ₹1,352.80 per share.

At 9:36 AM, Goodluck India share price was trading 2.63 per cent higher at ₹1,342 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.2 per cent lower at 80,801.56 levels.

What drove Goodluck India share price higher today?

Goodluck India Ltd shares surged in trade today following two major developments. On October 1, the company announced that it has received an industrial licence under the Indian Arms Act, 1959, enabling it to begin production of empty shells. Trial production is expected to commence by Q3 FY 2025-26.

Separately, Goodluck India entered a strategic alliance with BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL) and Axiscades Technologies Ltd, signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly bid for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. Formalised on September 30, 2025, the partnership combines the strengths of all three companies in engineering, systems integration, electronics, and defence manufacturing to respond to DRDO's Expression of Interest for manufacturing and supplying the AMCA. The collaboration aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming to bolster indigenous defence capabilities. The AMCA programme, fully designed in India by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), targets a fifth-generation stealth aircraft with advanced avionics, super-cruise capability, internal weapons bays, and state-of-the-art electronic warfare systems.

The alliance underscores the commitment of Indian industry leaders to advance homegrown defence technologies and position India as a hub for next-generation aerospace innovation. "This collaboration marks another defining milestone for Goodluck India Ltd, and also for the broader vision of indigenous aerospace excellence. Our partnership with BrahMos Aerospace and Axiscades is rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, national security, and self-reliance. By bringing together our proven strengths in defence-grade manufacturing and engineering, we are poised to play a critical role in one of India’s most ambitious and strategic defence programmes. The AMCA is more than an aircraft – it is a symbol of India’s technological sovereignty, and we are honoured to contribute to its realisation,” said Mahesh Chandra Garg, chairman, Goodluck India.

Founded in 1986, Goodluck India Limited is a leading engineering solutions provider specialising in the manufacture of ERW steel pipes, hollow sections, CR coils, CDW tubes, forgings and flanges, telecom and transmission line towers, substation structures, bridges for road and rail, and road safety equipment. Over the years, Goodluck India has transformed from a traditional manufacturer into a diversified engineering solutions provider with a strong presence in high-growth sectors including Automotive, Solar, Railways, Defence, Aerospace, and Infrastructure. Its broad product portfolio ranges from ERW pipes to railway bridges, serving industries such as construction, oil & gas, renewable energy, and more.